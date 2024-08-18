Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $25.88 Million Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 310,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 377,983 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.64% of UMB Financial worth $25,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $162,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,698,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,208,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $162,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,698,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,208,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tamara Peterman acquired 396 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.56 per share, for a total transaction of $39,425.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,440.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,785,719 in the last three months. 8.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of UMBF traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $97.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,195. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.91 and a fifty-two week high of $105.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.39.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $390.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.96 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 14.55%. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

UMB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.