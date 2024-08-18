Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $7.53 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,985 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 490,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,215,000 after buying an additional 218,132 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 138,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,369,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,505,938. The company has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.58. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

