Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Capital One Financial lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO stock remained flat at $28.16 during trading on Friday. 3,530,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,906,641. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

