Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 103,310 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,310 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.21% of Masco worth $31,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $627,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,144,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $975,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Masco by 14.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 542,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,245,000 after purchasing an additional 67,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at $1,903,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Performance

MAS stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.04. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Masco

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.