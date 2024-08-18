BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Up 5.3% in July

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWAY. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 1,686.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in BrainsWay during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWAY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,233. The firm has a market cap of $131.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.44 and a beta of 1.24. BrainsWay has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07.

BrainsWay ( NASDAQ:BWAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

