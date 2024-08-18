BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04, Zacks reports. BRF had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

BRF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $4.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 89.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. BRF has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $4.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRFS shares. StockNews.com cut BRF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BRF from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BRF from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRF currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

About BRF

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

