Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brighthouse Financial

In other news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $298,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,101.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $298,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,101.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Inserra purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $237,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $826,006. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHF

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of BHF stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,013. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.69. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.