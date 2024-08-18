British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Receives GBX 404 Consensus PT from Analysts

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 404 ($5.16).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLND shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 469 ($5.99) to GBX 500 ($6.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered British Land to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 432 ($5.52) to GBX 405 ($5.17) in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 399.80 ($5.10) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.56. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 287.30 ($3.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 446.80 ($5.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.09, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 409.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 395.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a GBX 10.64 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

In related news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,286 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.35), for a total value of £55,668.34 ($71,078.06). In other British Land news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.35), for a total value of £55,668.34 ($71,078.06). Also, insider Irvinder Goodhew acquired 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 412 ($5.26) per share, with a total value of £14,436.48 ($18,432.69). Insiders have purchased a total of 3,613 shares of company stock worth $1,488,767 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

