Brokerages Set AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Price Target at $22.33

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.06.
T has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Daiwa America raised shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.
AT&T Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE:T opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. The company has a market cap of $138.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
