Brokerages Set Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) PT at $20.00

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

HIMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,558.00 and a beta of 1.08. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,334 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $40,378.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,417.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 973,461 shares of company stock worth $19,351,833. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $701,000. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $86,836,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 37,890 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,444.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 208,621 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

