Brokerages Set Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) PT at $87.70

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LW. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average of $86.49. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,695,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,778,533,000 after acquiring an additional 60,601 shares during the period. TPG GP A LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 74.4% during the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,924,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,206 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,045,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,993,000 after purchasing an additional 114,049 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,888,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,790,000 after buying an additional 830,511 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,842,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,183,000 after buying an additional 241,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.