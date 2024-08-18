Brokerages Set Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Target Price at $153.88

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WFRD shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weatherford International by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Weatherford International by 539.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International stock opened at $107.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99. Weatherford International has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $135.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

