Brokers Offer Predictions for Columbia Sportswear’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbia Sportswear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

COLM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

COLM stock opened at $80.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.17. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $87.23.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 116.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 11,725.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Dnca Finance bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

