Brokers Offer Predictions for Hess Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $11.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hess’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HES. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Hess from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.42.

HES opened at $136.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.23. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.16. Hess has a 1 year low of $130.35 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth $36,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

