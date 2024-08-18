BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Update

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BT Brands stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,754. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.49. BT Brands has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.05.

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. BT Brands had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.91%.

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

