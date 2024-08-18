BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP) Short Interest Update

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,600 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 348,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in BW LPG during the 2nd quarter worth $441,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BW LPG during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of BW LPG during the 2nd quarter worth $12,196,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of BW LPG during the 2nd quarter worth $698,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BW LPG during the 2nd quarter worth $2,365,000.
BW LPG Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of BW LPG stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $15.97. 349,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,861. BW LPG has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.91.
BW LPG Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th.
About BW LPG
BW LPG Limited is an owner and operator of LPG vessels. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. BW LPG Limited is based in Singapore.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BW LPG
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.