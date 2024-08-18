BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP) Short Interest Update

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,600 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 348,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in BW LPG during the 2nd quarter worth $441,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BW LPG during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of BW LPG during the 2nd quarter worth $12,196,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of BW LPG during the 2nd quarter worth $698,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BW LPG during the 2nd quarter worth $2,365,000.

BW LPG Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BW LPG stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $15.97. 349,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,861. BW LPG has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.91.

BW LPG Announces Dividend

BW LPG ( NYSE:BWLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited is an owner and operator of LPG vessels. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. BW LPG Limited is based in Singapore.

