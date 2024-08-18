Calton & Associates Inc. Has $326,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Truist Financial by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W downgraded Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TFC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.53. 4,183,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,073,381. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of -32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

