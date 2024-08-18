Calton & Associates Inc. Has $889,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,805,000 after buying an additional 3,270,493 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $880,516,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,653,000 after buying an additional 632,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,577,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,874,000 after buying an additional 296,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.41. 31,457,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,208,900. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average is $41.66. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $44.64.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

