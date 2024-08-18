Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,023 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA MGC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $145.94 and a 52-week high of $204.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.62.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
