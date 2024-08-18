Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 376 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,672,445,000 after buying an additional 6,345,954 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,463,463 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,417,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,528,939,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,195,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,384,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,330 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,941,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.46. The stock had a trading volume of 27,424,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,935,170. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,090 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

