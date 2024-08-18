Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 64 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises 1.1% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,013. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.71. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $213.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.