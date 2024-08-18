Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 754 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 18,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,102,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,717,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.83 and a 200-day moving average of $126.05. The company has a market capitalization of $287.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

