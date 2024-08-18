Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 994 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,560,524,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,807,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675,322 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,608,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701,097 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Barclays downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.5 %

BMY stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,161,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,904,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.58. The stock has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

