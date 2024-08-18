Calton & Associates Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.5 %

ODFL traded up $3.03 on Friday, hitting $200.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.05. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.