Calton & Associates Inc. Takes $224,000 Position in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Franklin Income Focus ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 6,231.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 49,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 797,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,802,000 after buying an additional 21,958 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin Income Focus ETF alerts:

Franklin Income Focus ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

INCM stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.69. 92,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,143. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $27.65.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin Income Focus ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

(Free Report)

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Income Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Income Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.