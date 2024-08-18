Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CF. Cormark lifted their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Canaccord Genuity Group to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CF

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at C$8.07 on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of C$6.50 and a 1-year high of C$9.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.53. The company has a market cap of C$824.67 million, a P/E ratio of -26.90, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). Canaccord Genuity Group had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of C$409.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$421.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.0202475 EPS for the current year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -113.33%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.