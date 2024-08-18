CAP Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

CAP Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3,402.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 77,974 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 34,876 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 447,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 51,455 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,722,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 231,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Pinterest Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,000,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,744,483. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,592. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.