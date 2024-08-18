CAP Partners LLC Has $351,000 Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

CAP Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 86.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

NASDAQ IBIT traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.03. 22,686,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,518,945. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

