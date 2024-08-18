CAP Partners LLC Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CAP Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,165. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.13 and a 200-day moving average of $181.03. The stock has a market cap of $178.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

