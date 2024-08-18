CAP Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,032 Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $35,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 100.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,489. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $132.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on MAIN. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

