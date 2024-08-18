CAP Partners LLC Sells 1,238 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

CAP Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 901.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.29. 449,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,725. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.30.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

