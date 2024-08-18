Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4,713.44

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,713.44 ($60.18) and traded as high as GBX 4,790.45 ($61.17). Capital Gearing shares last traded at GBX 4,780 ($61.03), with a volume of 25,876 shares changing hands.

Capital Gearing Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,587.30 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,715.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,697.28.

Capital Gearing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a GBX 78 ($1.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Capital Gearing’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a yield of 1.65%. Capital Gearing’s dividend payout ratio is -9,523.81%.

Capital Gearing Company Profile

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

