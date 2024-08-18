Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded down $2.16 on Friday, hitting $343.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,483,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,877. The stock has a market cap of $167.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $334.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.55.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.38.

View Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.