CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 500.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 23,290 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $844,000. Natixis raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 69.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 55,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,730.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 394,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after purchasing an additional 372,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

NYSE:CBRE traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $111.73. 1,455,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $114.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.57. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,385 shares of company stock worth $697,223. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

