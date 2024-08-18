CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 943,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.63.

CDW Trading Up 0.4 %

CDW stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.76. 2,287,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,968. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $185.04 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in CDW by 5.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of CDW by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

