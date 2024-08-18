CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0307 on Major Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $24.74 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0307 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,116.57 or 0.99969065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008111 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007641 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02976754 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,229,392.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

