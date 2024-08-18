Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.09

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and traded as high as $2.10. Cellectis shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 8,386 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLLS. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Cellectis Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 529.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.41%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cellectis by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Cellectis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 827,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cellectis by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

