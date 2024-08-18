Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.36.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. Centene has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.75.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Centene will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 327,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,298,000 after purchasing an additional 112,605 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 624,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,046,000 after acquiring an additional 98,298 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 435.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Centene by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,320,000 after purchasing an additional 51,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Centene by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

