Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CENT shares. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.08.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $996.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,123,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $25,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,123,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $48,740.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,370.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 748.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 20.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 10.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

