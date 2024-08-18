CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 690,700 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 601,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on CervoMed in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVO. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CervoMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CervoMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,330,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CervoMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,530,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CervoMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,075,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of CervoMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRVO traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.26. 93,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,513. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34. CervoMed has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $26.38.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). CervoMed had a negative net margin of 52.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CervoMed will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

