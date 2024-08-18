ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,260,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

ChampionX Price Performance

ChampionX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,249. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.91 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.72%. ChampionX’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ChampionX will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Institutional Trading of ChampionX

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the first quarter valued at $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

