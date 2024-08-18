Chapin Davis Inc. Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,081,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,993,000 after buying an additional 65,691 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $529,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,868.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,177 shares of company stock worth $4,245,835 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CL traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $101.99. 3,172,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,407,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.29 and its 200 day moving average is $92.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

