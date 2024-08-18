Chapin Davis Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after buying an additional 3,893,711 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after buying an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,219,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,718,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,818,795 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day moving average is $73.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.