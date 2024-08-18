Chapin Davis Inc. Buys Shares of 16,075 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000. DaVita makes up 0.8% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 58.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in DaVita by 90.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter worth $48,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

NYSE DVA traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $150.30. The stock had a trading volume of 680,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.14. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. DaVita’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,137,038.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

