Chapin Davis Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Chapin Davis Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,231 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,479,000 after buying an additional 208,691 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,257,000 after buying an additional 207,306 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,256.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after buying an additional 168,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,092,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MTUM stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $194.87. The stock had a trading volume of 433,403 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

