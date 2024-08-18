Chapin Davis Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Chapin Davis Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.41. 31,457,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,208,900. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.68. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

