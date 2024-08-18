Chapin Davis Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Chapin Davis Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TIP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.39. 840,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,378. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.36 and its 200-day moving average is $106.77. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $109.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.