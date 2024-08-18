Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases 1,988 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 112,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.7% during the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 284,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 24,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,162,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,497,000 after purchasing an additional 303,680 shares during the last quarter.

JEPQ stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.45. 1,688,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,164. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.4268 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

