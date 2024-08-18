Chapin Davis Inc. Trims Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Chapin Davis Inc. cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,945,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 33,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $346,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.32. 7,722,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,574,669. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.73. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The company has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

