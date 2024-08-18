Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,040,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 17,000,000 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 11,517.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,154,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,336 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 284.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,998 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 158.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,221,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,710 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,501,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,091,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHGG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Chegg from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chegg from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Chegg from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. Chegg has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.02 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

Further Reading

